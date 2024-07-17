VA moving to Login.gov and ID.me for managing health care services

The Department of Veterans Affairs is transitioning online users to Login.gov or ID.me sign-ins to access benefits and health care service accounts, a move that is expected to impact 3 million veterans and other beneficiaries.

In a press release announcing the change, the VA said that after January 2025, veterans and beneficiaries will not be able to use usernames or passwords for My HealtheVet — a digital service that stores information about health records, communications, appointments and prescriptions for veterans’ use. Those who have not transitioned will be able to access data, resume using services online and manage benefits once they have created a new account — a process the VA estimates will take about 10 minutes.

The transition to these alternative ways of signing on and managing health care needs are part of the agency’s implementation work on executive orders to improve national cybersecurity and transform federal customer experience and service delivery for trust in government.

Kurt DelBene, the agency’s assistant secretary for IT and chief information officer, said in the press release that Login.gov and ID.me “enhance the existing security and safety of online interactions.”

“The transition is all about putting the veteran first,” DelBene said. “By streamlining accounts, simplifying access and providing tailored support, we’re empowering veterans with a more user-friendly and modernized online experience that caters to their needs.”

The agency said that the move to Login.gov and ID.me is a step for both the VA and the Biden administration’s efforts to “safeguard and protect veteran data and that of their beneficiaries.”

Login.gov, which is operated by the General Services Administration, is currently piloting biometric validation technology. GSA is working with an internal tech equity team to attempt to reduce algorithmic bias in light of concerns that different advocacy groups have raised about the technology.

ID.me, an identity credential service that reportedly works with 16 federal agencies along with other state entities and health care organizations, has previously faced scrutiny from lawmakers for misleading the Internal Revenue Service on processing times for identity verification. The company currently works with the IRS for verifying the biometric identity of individuals looking to file a Freedom of Information Act with the tax agency.