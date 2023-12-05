DHS seeks information for CISA analytics and machine learning project

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking cloud-related information to support an analytics and machine learning research and development project that’s in the works for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Advanced Analytics Platform for Machine Learning (CAP-M) project, which is being developed by DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate for CISA, is “envisioned to be a multicloud, multi-tenant environment for testing new software and tools, and developing complex machine learning capabilities,” per DHS’s request for information, posted Tuesday.

CAP-M, which will enable end users to “seamlessly access a variety of capabilities across multiple clouds to meet their analytics and computation needs,” leverages a multi-cloud approach, with pre-existing commercial cloud services provided by Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure.

DHS’s Office of Mission and Capability Support seeks to understand the “capabilities of businesses that could supply access to” those three cloud providers, the RFI states. Additionally, DHS aims to conduct market research for a possible CAP-M cloud services contract vehicle.

In a fact sheet published in April, CISA said CAP-M’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities would ideally provide the agency with improved situational awareness and decision-making tools for cyber and infrastructure security missions, in addition to better preparedness in the face of evolving threats.

The deadline for responses to the RFI is Jan. 5, 2024.