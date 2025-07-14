Elon Musk’s Grok is now working with the US government

xAI, the artificial intelligence company led by Elon Musk, announced new efforts Monday to get its generative AI tool, Grok, into the hands of federal government officials.

In a post to X, the company announced “Grok for Government,” which it described as a suite of products aimed at U.S. government customers. FedScoop reported on the General Services Administration’s interest in Grok last week.

xAI disclosed two new government partnerships: a new contract with the Defense Department and that the tool was available to purchase through GSA.

“This allows every federal government department, agency, or office, to purchase xAI products,” the post added. “We’re hiring mission driven engineers who want to join the cause.”

The new products from xAI follow the introduction of government-specific AI intelligence platforms from companies like Anthropic and OpenAI. The announcement was made just days after xAI’s formal apology for the chatbot’s recent antisemitic outputs.

Last Thursday, FedScoop reported that government coders at GSA were discussing, on GitHub, incorporating Grok into a testing sandbox associated with a yet-to-launch tool called AI.gov and GSAi, a GSA-created AI platform. Two sources also told FedScoop that Grok had been approved for inclusion in the GSAi app.

In response to FedScoop’s request for comment, a spokesperson for GSA said that the agency “is evaluating the use of several top-tier AI solutions to empower agencies and our public servants to best achieve their goals. We welcome all American companies and models who abide by our terms and conditions.”