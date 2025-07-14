Advertisement

Vote today for the 2025 FedScoop 50 awards.

Cast your vote!

Elon Musk’s Grok is now working with the US government

The announcement comes after FedScoop reported on the General Services Administration’s interest in the tool late last week.

By and

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella is silhouetted as a pre-recorded interview with Elon Musk is played during the Microsoft Build 2025 conference in Seattle on May 19, 2025. Nadella announced that Grok AI, by Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, will be available on Microsoft's Foundry Models. (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

xAI, the artificial intelligence company led by Elon Musk, announced new efforts Monday to get its generative AI tool, Grok, into the hands of federal government officials.

In a post to X, the company announced “Grok for Government,” which it described as a suite of products aimed at U.S. government customers. FedScoop reported on the General Services Administration’s interest in Grok last week. 

xAI disclosed two new government partnerships: a new contract with the Defense Department and that the tool was available to purchase through GSA. 

“This allows every federal government department, agency, or office, to purchase xAI products,” the post added. “We’re hiring mission driven engineers who want to join the cause.” 

Advertisement

The new products from xAI follow the introduction of government-specific AI intelligence platforms from companies like Anthropic and OpenAI. The announcement was made just days after xAI’s formal apology for the chatbot’s recent antisemitic outputs. 

Last Thursday, FedScoop reported that government coders at GSA were discussing, on GitHub, incorporating Grok into a testing sandbox associated with a yet-to-launch tool called AI.gov and GSAi, a GSA-created AI platform. Two sources also told FedScoop that Grok had been approved for inclusion in the GSAi app

In response to FedScoop’s request for comment, a spokesperson for GSA said that the agency “is evaluating the use of several top-tier AI solutions to empower agencies and our public servants to best achieve their goals. We welcome all American companies and models who abide by our terms and conditions.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Elon Musk’s Grok is now working with the US government; Pentagon awards mega contracts for new ‘frontier AI’ projects

GSA’s plans to test the controversial AI tool Grok; Why IRS’s data-sharing deal with ICE could lead to ‘dangerous’ mistakes

A pair of departures in the federal technology community

Supreme Court allows federal workforce reductions to move forward; Anthropic makes generative AI widely available at major national lab

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV