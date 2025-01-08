Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

DHS reveals new artificial intelligence playbook

The document functions as a victory lap for AI accomplishments reached under Secretary Mayorkas, who leaves the position this month.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas testifies before the House Homeland Security Committee on the fiscal year 2025 budget in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 2024. (Photo by Allison Bailey / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

The Department of Homeland Security released an artificial intelligence playbook on Tuesday aimed at guiding government use of generative AI systems. The document, written for both federal and local officials, represents the culmination of work on artificial intelligence under Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ before the upcoming change in administrations.  

The guide emphasizes investing in mission-oriented pilots, building support from senior leadership, and assessing existing tools. For example, the guide notes that some AI systems are expensive to use through existing cloud contracts, while open-weight models might be less expensive. Law enforcement use cases, the document noted, might require models that can run in secure environments. 

The guide also recommends coming up with a framework for responsible use of the technology, investing in technical talent, and measuring usability. 

“The rapid evolution of GenAI presents tremendous opportunities for public sector organizations. DHS is at the forefront of federal efforts to responsibly harness the potential of AI technology,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “By sharing our experiences and best practices, we aim to empower other government agencies to leverage AI in a way that enhances their missions while safeguarding the rights and privacy of the individuals they serve.”

Advertisement

Also discussed in the guide were pilot use cases for generative AI that DHS deemed successful, including a large language model-enhanced search function used by Homeland Security Investigations, which focuses on transnational criminal activity and breaches of immigration laws. The agency claims this use case, for instance, helped detect fentanyl networks and advance work investigating child exploitation. Other use cases included hazard mitigation plans and using the technology to train immigration officers. 

DHS has taken a series of steps to advance government use of artificial intelligence, including establishing an AI board with corporate and civil rights leaders, analyzing chemical and nuclear risks related to the technology, and releasing a new and far more detailed inventory of AI use cases

Rebecca Heilweil

Written by Rebecca Heilweil

Rebecca Heilweil is an investigative reporter for FedScoop. She writes about the intersection of government, tech policy, and emerging technologies. Previously she was a reporter at Vox's tech site, Recode. She’s also written for Slate, Wired, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications. You can reach her at rebecca.heilweil@fedscoop.com. Message her if you’d like to chat on Signal.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Why the U.S. Government needs to modernize workforce management systems

White House launches a cybersecurity label program for consumers; Biden signs the Government Service Delivery Improvement Act into law

How scalable solutions are helping federal agencies unlock AI’s potential

How digital adoption platforms can help federal agencies tackle rapid technology transformation

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV