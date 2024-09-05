DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate targets port cybersecurity in RFI 

The Science and Technology Directorate, a research and development component housed within the Department of Homeland Security, is looking to improve cybersecurity practices within the U.S. port industry.

As part of that effort, the directorate on Thursday released a request for information meant to better understand the operational and information technology systems used by port operators.

The motivation for the study, the posting states, is to test potential cybersecurity gaps in current commercial port operations. The analysis will involve the creation of a virtual testbed, known as the Maritime Port Resiliency and Security Research Testbed, that simulates port systems and allows for the evaluation of potential vulnerabilities.

Ultimately, the program should help “harden the maritime port infrastructure against cyber intrusions and disruptions,” the agency said in the posting. Cybersecurity remains a major threat to the U.S. port industry. Earlier this year, the Biden administration issued an executive order that approved new authorities for the Coast Guard related to cybersecurity.

Advertisement

“This effort is expanding collaboration between S&T and industry experts to address the growing need for effective cybersecurity measures to ensure safe and efficient maritime commerce,” Jason McCasland, a project manager for the directorate, said in a statement.

He continued: “Our goal is to successfully design and develop a virtual testbed where tactics, techniques, and procedures can be created for effective response to threats to critical maritime infrastructure without impacting real-world operations. For that to be successful, we require baseline information on the equipment U.S. ports are utilizing in their daily operations.”

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 4.