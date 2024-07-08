DHS invests in digital credential technology

The Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology Directorate announced on Monday that six technology companies had been offered contracts to develop digital wallet services, part of an agency goal to advance digital technology used in the context of immigration and travel.

Three U.S.-based companies — Credence ID, Hushmesh, and SpruceID — won awards, according to the DHS ress release, as did the European companies Ubiqu, Procivis, and Netis d.o.o. The awards came after a solicitation the agency posted last year. Each company has received just under $200,000, though the firms could eventually earn up to $1.7 million.

“DHS is the authoritative source of some of the most highly valued credentials issued by the U.S. Federal Government for cross-border travel, demonstrating employment eligibility, residency status and citizenship,” Anil John, technical director of S&T’s Silicon Valley Innovation program (SVIP), said in a press release.

He continued: “The capabilities developed under this solicitation will ensure that those credentials can be stored securely and verified properly while preserving the privacy of individuals using openly developed standards that are globally acceptable, highly secure, and accessible to all.”

DHS’ investment in digital wallet services — where people could ultimately store personal information — comes as the government ramps up its focus on digital credential systems, including through services like Login.gov, ID.me, and mobile drivers licenses.