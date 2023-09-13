Energy starts process to recompete $10 billion IT services contract, seeking information on capable contractors

The Department of Energy has kicked off the process to recompete a five-year, $10 billion IT professional services contract to support IT modernization across the entire department.

DOE released a request for information earlier this month detailing its search for “sources to provide IT Professional Services” under the recompete of the department’s multibillion-dollar CIO Business Operation Support Services (CBOSS) blanket purchase agreement. The department is looking for partners to provide capabilities in cybersecurity, general IT support, technology strategy, innovation, and more.

The contract holders on the original CBOSS BPA, which expires next year, are Accenture, General Dynamics Information Technology, Science Applications Internal Corp. and Red River.

“CBOSS offers an extensive array of core IT services designed to support the DOE’s diverse mission portfolio ranging from nuclear security, open science research, power administration to environmental management,” the request states.

While the entire DOE enterprise consists of 79 separate entities across the nation, including 19 national laboratories, the request states that the work under the agreement will mostly be in support of the non-national laboratory facets.

However, partners will be asked to support national lab missions through technology migration planning and cybersecurity support, the RFI says.

The requested cybersecurity support is expected to strengthen ties across all DOE entities including the national laboratories, according to a released draft of the scope of work.

CBOSS’s cybersecurity requirements also include maintaining an “agency-wide cyber and information program.” Said program would involve things regarding information assurance, risk management, cyber strategy and more.

“Support provided will be sensitive to the unique construct of the department, the distributed risk approach to cybersecurity, and the necessity for a holistic, ‘One DOE’ persona in external engagement,” the draft states.

Interested parties have until Sept. 22 to respond to the RFI.