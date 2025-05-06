DOGE rep Sam Corcos is Treasury’s new chief information officer, source says 

A startup founder and Department of Government Efficiency associate named Sam Corcos is the new chief information officer of the Treasury Department, according to a person within the agency.

Corcos was introduced with that title at a recent meeting for Treasury bureau chief information officers, the person added.

Corcos, who most recently helped create a health company called Levels, had been representing DOGE in the Treasury Department, with the official title of special advisor. Corcos, who has appeared on Fox News with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, has said his top priority is looking at the operations and maintenance budget, as well as modernization, at the IRS.

“A huge part of our government is collecting taxes,” he told Laura Ingraham in March. “We cannot perform the basic functions of tax collection without paying a toll to all these contractors. We really have to figure out how to get out of this hole.” He’s previously said he’s committed to spending six months in Washington.

He’s also sought access to government data and, according to Wired, was involved in an effort to organize an IRS hackathon. A source familiar with the initiative told FedScoop that the event was focused on the implementation of a unified API infrastructure.

Corcos’ appointment comes as many longtime technology leaders have departed the Treasury Department. Tony Arcadi left the role of CIO earlier this year.

Last week, FedScoop reported that Jeff King, who was appointed to replace him, would also be leaving, along with Brian Peretti, the agency’s chief technology officer, and Rick Therrien, the chief information security officer.

About 50 IT executives were recently cut from the IRS. The tax agency’s chief information officer, Rajiv Uppal, also recently announced that he was leaving.

Matt Bracken contributed reporting.