Jeff King, acting CIO of Treasury Department, is leaving

Jeff King, the acting chief information officer of the Treasury Department, is leaving the position, according to a source within the agency, the latest in a series of agency IT leaders departing under the Trump administration.

News of his departure comes as Brian Peretti, Treasury’s chief technology officer, and Rick Therrien, the department’s chief information security officer, are also leaving their roles. King was elevated to the acting CIO position a few weeks ago after Tony Arcadi took the “fork” deferred resignation offer.

While at the department, King played an instrumental role in turning around the Internal Revenue Service’s cybersecurity program and initiating its modernization efforts. He also helped oversee the Treasury Department’s $3 billion IT portfolio.

Like with other agencies, the arrival of the Department of Government Efficiency at Treasury has rattled many longtime IT staff. DOGE affiliate and startup founder Sam Corcos has wielded a large influence at Treasury, and staffers associated with the group have also accessed agency systems. Advocacy groups and unions have since sued to stop some of that work, and the IRS inspector general recently initiated a probe into the group’s work with sensitive data.

Advertisement

In the meantime, the department appears to be shedding IT officials. About 50 information technology executives were cut from the IRS in March. A few weeks later, IRS CIO Rajiv Uppal announced he was leaving the agency, too, according to an email viewed by FedScoop.