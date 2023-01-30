EEOC appoints Pierrette McIntire as chief information officer

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has named Pierrette McIntire as the agency’s new chief information officer.

McIntire has been with the EEOC for over 34 years and most recently served as deputy chief information officer.

She first joined the agency in 1988 as a database and Unix programmer within its Office of Information Technology.

Since then, she has held posts including director of the Charge Data System Division and director of the Technology Planning and Management Division. She also served as the agency’s chief information security officer for 16 years.

Commenting on her appointment to the Senior Executive Service position, EEOC Chair Charlotte Burrows said: “The EEOC is fortunate to have Pierrette McIntire in this important role … [h]er experience, expertise, and commitment to our mission make her well equipped to guide the continued growth and evolution of the EEOC’s technology programs.”

McIntire said: “We have a great team at the EEOC, and strong partnerships both inside and outside the government … I look forward to working together to further the EEOC’s mission through the continuous improvement of technology.”