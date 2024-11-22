Advertisement
Energy Department has new deputy CIO

Dawn Zimmer announced her new position on LinkedIn.

By

The US Department of Energy building is seen in Washington, DC, on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

The Energy Department has a new deputy chief information officer.

Dawn Zimmer, who previously directed business partnership services and focused on information technology at the Federal Aviation Administration, announced in a LinkedIn post Thursday that she was filling the principal deputy chief information officer position. 

She is also listed in that position on the Energy Department’s website. 

Brian Epley, who recently became the chief information officer at the Commerce Department, previously held the position. He left earlier this year.

Ann Dunkin serves as the DOE’s chief information officer but is set to leave at the end of the Biden administration. Zimmer, as principal deputy CIO, would assume the role of acting CIO at that time.

