Energy highlights roadmap for FASST AI program

The Department of Energy on Tuesday released an artificial intelligence roadmap focused on its Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence for Science, Security, and Technology — or FASST — program.

The initiative, which is focused on national security, building the AI workforce, and advancing breakthroughs with energy and science, would help coordinate Energy’s work on advancing AI technology.

The FASST effort includes components on assembling datasets that are ideal for training artificial intelligence, building AI-capable computing resources, developing trustworthy AI models, and advancing myriad applications of the technology.

“Artificial intelligence is an innovative technology that can help unleash breakthroughs in energy technologies and enhance our national security,” Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in a press release. “FASST builds on DOE’s role as the nation’s steward of advanced supercomputing and research infrastructure across our 17 national labs to provide a national capability in AI and enable technological breakthroughs for decades to come.”

The Energy Department has been eager to highlight how its network of national laboratories, and its supercomputers could be used to accelerate artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, legislation introduced last week by Sens. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, would authorize the FASST initiative and advance the agency’s role in boosting the technology.

“As AI technology takes the world by storm, the United States needs to meet the moment quickly and effectively before our adversaries do,” Manchin, who serves as chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said in a statement last week.

He continued: “The DOE and its network of national laboratories are ready and able to bring our nation to the next level of scientific discovery and global competitiveness through the innovation of safe and responsible AI.”