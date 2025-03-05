Advertisement
Federal board orders temporary reinstatement of thousands of USDA probationers

The stay applies to all fired Agriculture probationers who were told their employment wasn’t in “the public interest” based on performance.

By

USDA's Jamie L. Whitten building. (Tajha Chappellet-Lanier)

A federal appeals body within the executive branch issued an order Wednesday to temporarily reinstate thousands of fired probationary workers in the U.S. Department of Agriculture while an investigation takes place.

The decision from the Merit Systems Protection Board, a quasi-judicial body within the government, grants a Friday request from the Office of Special Council, an independent government investigator, to stay the termination of an unnamed former employee and over 5,000 others who were similarly situated. 

The 45-day pause gives the OSC time to investigate the legality of the firings.

“I want to thank the MSPB for granting this important stay,” Special Counsel Hampton Dellinger said in a written statement. “Agencies are best positioned to determine the employees impacted by these mass terminations. That’s why I am calling on all federal agencies to voluntarily and immediately rescind any unlawful terminations of probationary employees.”

The decision follows a previous order from the board that provided relief to six workers from separate agencies who were similarly fired amid the federal government’s mass purge of workers in probationary status. Following that order, OSC said the special council was “considering ways to seek relief for a broader group without the need for individual filings with” the office. 

Specifically, the Wednesday MSBP decision applies to the unnamed USDA employee “and all other probationary employees whom the agency has terminated since February 13, 2025, pursuant to letters stating: ‘The [a]gency finds, based on your performance, that you have not demonstrated that your further employment at the [a]gency would be in the public interest.’”

That language has appeared in termination letters of federal employees throughout the government. 

The USDA employees will be reinstated for a period beginning March 5 and ending April 18, according to the order. During that period, USDA is barred from making changes to those employees’ responsibilities or imposing requirements that aren’t consistent with their salary or grade level, a government scale that signifies the level of difficulty and qualifications required for a role.

