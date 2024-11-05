Former GSA, FDIC IT official headed to Railroad Retirement Board

A former top General Services Administration tech official is taking over as chief information officer at the independent federal agency charged with administering benefits to railroad workers.

Bob De Luca, who previously served as acting director and deputy commissioner of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, started this week as CIO of the Chicago-based U.S. Railroad Retirement Board.

At the RRB, De Luca will lead the agency’s Bureau of Information Services and its staff of roughly 100 workers and contractors, in addition to joining the RRB’s executive committee. Per a press release announcing his appointment, De Luca will also be tasked with overseeing a “comprehensive effort to modernize and re-engineer” business processes at the agency, which pays $14 million annually in benefits to the country’s rail workers and their families under the Railroad Retirement and Railroad Unemployment Insurance Acts.

De Luca comes to the RRB after a nearly four-year stint as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.’s deputy CIO and chief technology officer. In addition to his pre-FDIC time with TTS, De Luca also served as executive director of GSA’s Information Technology Centers of Excellence.

De Luca, who also serves as a lieutenant colonel in the 175th Cyberspace Operations Squadron in the Maryland Air National Guard, was previously honored by FedScoop as one of the best bosses in federal IT.

“I believe you should hire people who are smarter and more capable than you and let them shine,” he told FedScoop in 2019.