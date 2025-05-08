GSA announces 70% discount on Adobe products for all agencies

A paperless bundle of Adobe products will be offered to federal agencies at a 70% discount through the end of November, the General Services Administration announced Thursday.

The deal with Adobe is part of the GSA’s new OneGov strategy, the agency said in a press release, part of an overarching goal to scrap manual processes, cut paper-related costs and modernize service delivery across the government.

“This agreement with Adobe is another example of GSA leading a transformative change in how the federal government buys goods and services, with a focus on commercial products,” acting GSA Administrator Stephen Ehikian said in the release. “We’re moving away from outdated and fragmented agency-by-agency purchasing, towards strategic procurement decisions.”

The Adobe deal comes a month after the GSA announced a temporary 71% price cut for agencies on Google’s Workspace suite of products, including the generative AI chatbot Gemini. The GSA said in Thursday’s press release that agreements of this kind are aimed at the agency becoming “the governmentwide hub for shared IT services.”

Advertisement

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of the GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, suggested in the release that other pacts are likely on the horizon.

“Businesses are working with us as partners, making deals that reduce costs and increase efficiencies for the federal government and American taxpayers,” Gruenbaum said. “In addition to Adobe, we’re seeing even more businesses at the negotiating table and expect that others will soon follow.”

The Adobe Paperless Government Solution includes collaboration tools, electronic signatures, forms modernization, secure document workflows and other document management products. The bundle is powered by AI and automation, according to the press release, designed with better workforce productivity in mind.

“Adobe is proud to build on our long-standing partnership with the federal government to help federal agencies realize dramatic improvements in efficiency, software optimization, security, and digital modernization,” said Stephen Frieder, Adobe’s chief revenue officer. “This agreement reflects our shared commitment with GSA to streamline procurement and support digitization efforts to help the government best serve the American people.”