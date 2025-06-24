GSA inks deal with Elastic on discounted product offerings for agencies

A suite of Elastic products will be discounted for agencies by up to 60% under a new deal announced Tuesday by the General Services Administration.

The agreement, part of the GSA’s OneGov strategy to modernize how the government purchases goods and services, will give agencies access to discounts of Elastic’s self-managed solution starting at 27.5%, climbing to higher savings based on governmentwide annual spending.

Stephen Ehikian, GSA’s acting administrator, said in a press release that the pact “represents a significant step in our efforts to drive cost efficiencies and modernize IT infrastructure across the federal government.”

“Elastic’s capabilities in unifying data for search, security and observability directly support the GSA’s effort to help federal agencies make sense of vast amounts of information, proactively identify security threats, and ensure their critical systems are running optimally for the American people,” he added.

Additionally, discounts start at 15% for FedRAMP Moderate cloud deployments via GovCloud, jumping to 32% at the top volume tier. The pricing options are locked in for orders made prior to Sept. 30, 2027.

Josh Gruenbaum, commissioner of GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, said in a press release that the agency appreciates Elastic’s “cooperative approach in establishing pricing structures that are not only cost-effective in the present but also guarantee sustained financial benefits for taxpayers in the long run. Through the OneGov initiative, we are actively converting these beneficial collaborative relationships into formalized, enduring agreements with our industry partners, with the goal of systematically reducing procurement expenses for the foreseeable future.”

Products offered by Elastic through GSA Advantage include a host of Search AI solutions, including tools to monitor security incident events, a vector database for building generative AI applications, and zero trust architecture. The company’s Search AI platform “accelerates operational resilience, powers complex cyber threat detection, and delivers instantly searchable results, AI-driven relevance, and real‑time analysis,” per the press release.

“Elastic is committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars are used more efficiently by empowering the federal government to modernize and advance its IT capabilities through Search AI,” Elastic CEO Ash Kulkarni said in the release. “We are proud to partner with GSA to bring greater capabilities to federal agencies at unprecedented savings, potentially reaching hundreds of millions of dollars in cost reductions over time.”

GSA has previously announced OneGov deals with Google, Adobe, Microsoft and Salesforce, in addition to unveiling plans to disrupt the tech reseller market in favor of forming more direct relationships with IT manufacturers.