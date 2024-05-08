Advertisement
GSA appoints new members to FedRAMP advisory committee

The Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee will also have a new chair effective next week.

By

GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan delivers a speech during AITalks on April 18, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Scoop News Group photo)

The committee that advises FedRAMP will have a new chair and three new members in place by next week, according to a Wednesday announcement from the General Services Administration. 

The Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee will tap Lawrence Hale as the new committee chair effective May 15. Hale, who serves as deputy assistant commissioner within the Office of Information Technology Category Management for GSA’s Federal Acquisition Service, will act as a liaison for the group and as its designated federal officer, as well as serving as a spokesperson for committee work products. 

“The inaugural committee has provided great value and insight over the past year to help ensure secure adoption of cloud computing products and services across agencies,” GSA Administrator Robin Carnahan said in a press release. “We are grateful to all our committee members for bringing their wealth of cloud expertise to help the committee continue equipping agencies with what they need to address ever-evolving threats in order to securely deliver for the American people.”

Two vacant FSCAC seats will be filled by Josh Krueger, chief information security officer for Project Hosts, and Kayla Underkoffler, lead security technologist at HackerOne. Carlton Harris, senior vice president of End to End Solutions, will also join the committee, serving a full three-year term.

Michael Vacirca, a senior engineering manager at Google who has served one year on the council, was reappointed to a full term.

The committee’s inaugural appointments were made last year, with Ann Lewis, director of GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, serving as chair.

Caroline Nihill

Written by Caroline Nihill

