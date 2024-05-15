GSA focused on cloud procurement efforts for agencies, official says

As Congress works on legislation to fill in gaps regarding cloud procurement in federal acquisition regulation, a General Services Administration official said Wednesday that the agency has stepped in to help guide agencies.

During the Scoop News Group-produced Amazon Web Services Innovate Day event, Skip Jentsch, cloud products manager for GSA, shared that the agency is focused on “new” special ordering procedures implemented for procuring cloud computing on a consumption basis.

“GSA has stepped in and created this special ordering procedure,” Jentsch said during the event. “And all it does is that any kind of contract or [blanket purchase agreement] led against the GSA schedule, cloud special item number, is firm fixed price.”

Jentsch hinted at potential legislation that would further help address gaps in federal acquisition regulation. He said these regulations do not mention cloud or how to pay for cloud on an incremental basis.

Just last month, Sens. Gary Peters, D-Mich., and Ted Cruz, R-Texas, introduced the Federal Improvement in Technology Procurement Act, which focuses on assisting agencies with the procurement cycle for IT capabilities such as cloud computing.