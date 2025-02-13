GSA looks to terminate probationary employees

The General Services Administration is moving to implement guidance from the executive branch that gives federal agencies the authority to terminate employees within probationary periods.

A source familiar with the inner workings of the GSA told FedScoop that the agency’s compliance with Office of Personnel Management guidance is something that every agency component is undertaking, which includes but is not limited to the technology offices within GSA. The memo states that employees on probationary periods “can be terminated” without triggering appeal rights to the Merit Systems Protection Board.

Another individual with direct knowledge of the matter, however, said that employees have been told to expect the terminations to include a vast majority of the U.S. Digital Corps and the Presidential Innovation Fellows, which are held administratively within the GSA. Additionally, they said that supervisors have been told that a large number of employees in probationary periods would receive separation notices Wednesday night.

A spokesperson with GSA told FedScoop that “from the beginning of this administration, GSA‘s leadership has been committed to supporting the administration’s initiatives to right size the federal workforce.”

Advertisement

They continued: “Like all agencies, GSA has been working to meet OPM memo requirements as it relates to probationary periods. GSA has been and remains committed to ensuring a respectful and dignified process for our agency personnel during this transformation.”

OPM’s memo asked agencies to provide a list that identified probationary employees who “have served less than a year in a competitive service appointment, or who have served less than two years in an excepted service appointment.” Employees who fit this description, as well as temporary employees on appointments that are not meant to exceed a certain date, can be terminated without triggering MSPB rights.

A career GSA manager who is aware of the agency’s processing of OPM’s memo told FedScoop that offices were given the opportunity to identify employees from the list that they recommend retaining.

The GSA spokesperson, meanwhile, said that “to be as respectful as possible,” the agency won’t release program names or the number of GSA employees who are potentially affected by these terminations.