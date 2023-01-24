NIST joins nonprofit focused on improving transparency of 5G standards

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has joined a nonprofit organization that works to promote more transparent standards for 5G and other wireless technology.

The Department of Commerce sub-agency is now part of the O-RAN Alliance, which comprises mobile network operators, vendors, and academic and government institutions.

O-RAN Alliance develops hardware and software specifications that allow manufacturers and network operators to mix and match products from different vendors. This makes it easier for new businesses and products to enter the marketplace, according to the Department of Commerce.

Much of the alliance’s recent work has been focused on developing standards for fifth-generation (5G) wireless technology, which provides the high-speed data transfer needed for emerging applications such as autonomous vehicles and telemedicine.

Under Secretary of Commerce for Standards and Technology and NIST Director Laurie Locascio said: “By joining the O-RAN Alliance, NIST will enhance U.S. leadership in wireless technologies and promote stable and diverse supply chains, which are a priority for this administration.”

“NIST will also promote open and transparent standards for 5G and other next-generation wireless technologies to help ensure data privacy and protect against cyber threats,” she added.

NIST’s Communication Technology Laboratory has advanced measurement facilities including anechoic and reverberation chambers, robotic antenna systems and test beds for optimizing open-source 5G and other wireless systems.