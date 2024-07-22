NIST seeks organization to stand up institute focused on AI to boost manufacturing

The National Institute of Standards and Technology opened a competition Monday to find an organization that can stand up and operate a new institute focused on using artificial intelligence to improve the “resilience” of manufacturing in the U.S.

When established, the new body will be a part of Manufacturing USA, a network of public-private partnership institutes focused on advancing manufacturing. Over a five-year period, NIST expects to provide up to $70 million for the institute dependent on the availability of federal funding, according to a release from the agency.

“This new Manufacturing USA institute will strengthen the U.S. economy by helping manufacturers make smart use of AI to boost their productivity and increase their resilience in the face of supply chain disruptions and other unexpected events,” Laurie Locascio, undersecretary for standards and technology and NIST director, said in a release.

The three main areas of focus for the institute are expected to be “advancing technology development, developing an educated and skilled workforce, and developing shared infrastructure and facilities,” the release said.

Advertisement

A notice of the funding opportunity was posted Monday on Grants.gov and is open to higher education institutions; nonprofits based in the U.S.; for-profits with a majority of ownership or control in the U.S.; and state, local, territorial, and tribal governments, the release said. Applicants must submit concept papers before the end of September.

NIST, which is housed under the Department of Commerce, said it’s looking for applicants to outline their intended outcomes and timeline for delivery in their submissions.

Those documents also “must address a compelling U.S. industrial need, demonstrate significant industry buy-in, and avoid duplicating the efforts of existing Manufacturing USA institutes and the planned Department of Commerce-sponsored Digital Twins Institute for Semiconductor Manufacturing,” NIST said.

According to the release, the competition will take place in two phases: first, with the submission of the concept papers, and then, full proposals from applicants who had the best concepts. The agency also plans to host an informational webinar and an in-person event on the opportunity. Dates for those events are forthcoming.