Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

NIST publishes expanded draft of key cybersecurity framework

The latest draft widens the document’s scope to provide guidance for organizations of all sizes as well as for critical infrastructure.

By

(NIST photo)

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued an expanded draft of its core cybersecurity framework document, which provides guidance for public and private sector organizations working to quantify and manage cybersecurity risk.

An updated version of NIST’s Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 incorporates recently submitted industry feedback and expands the document’s scope to provide guidance for organizations of all sizes, instead of focusing primarily on guidance for critical infrastructure.

The cybersecurity framework — along with NIST’s Risk Management Framework — is used by federal agencies to plan for and mitigate cybersecurity risks. The latest draft comes as the Biden administration ramps up its focus on addressing cyber-supply chain risk, including through the use of attestation forms and software bills of material.

In addition to expanding its scope, the latest draft has added a sixth function — govern — in addition to the document’s five existing functions: identify, protect, detect, respond and recover. It also provides additional specific guidance on how small firms should best implement the framework.

Advertisement

In January, NIST teased forthcoming updates to the framework and published a concept paper intended to spur feedback from industry.

The Commerce Department bureau will hold a workshop in the fall to discuss the draft and accept public comment until Nov. 4, although it does not intend to issue another draft version of the framework.

Commenting on the updated document, the framework’s lead developer Cherilyn Pascoe said: “With this update, we are trying to reflect current usage of the Cybersecurity Framework, and to anticipate future usage as well.”

“The CSF was developed for critical infrastructure like the banking and energy industries, but it has proved useful everywhere from schools and small businesses to local and foreign governments. We want to make sure that it is a tool that’s useful to all sectors, not just those designated as critical,” she added.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – OCTOBER 20: Director of DARPA, Arati Prabhakar, (L) and coanchor of CNBCs Squawk Alley, Jon Fortt, speak onstage at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts on October 20, 2016 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

White House science adviser defends ‘conflicting’ AI frameworks released by Biden admin

Arati Prabhakar said the White House AI Blueprint and the NIST AI framework "are not contradictory," in response to queries from House lawmakers.
Exclusive By Nihal Krishan John Hewitt Jones

Latest Podcasts

NIST publishes expanded draft of key cybersecurity framework

How cryptocurrency is reshaping national security

DOJ’s Melinda Rogers on the crucial trifecta: Data management, modernization and cybersecurity

Cybersecurity’s role in digital transformation at the General Services Administration

Tech

Defense

Cyber

Acquisition