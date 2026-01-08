Quantum initiative reauthorization gets reboot in Senate

The National Quantum Initiative has another chance at reauthorization under the latest iteration of bipartisan legislation introduced Thursday.

Sens. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Todd Young, R-Ind., are again sponsoring a bill that would authorize new funding to support quantum research and development at federal science agencies after aspects of the program lapsed in September 2023.

The National Quantum Initiative Reauthorization Act would provide support for five more years of the coordinated efforts at agencies, including $85 million per year for the National Institute of Standards and Technology and $25 million per year for NASA. The National Science Foundation and White House Office of Science and Technology Policy would also play key roles.

Introduction of the new legislation comes after past attempts at reauthorization failed to pass Congress. The previous Senate reauthorization introduced in 2024 didn’t advance out of committee and a House bill from 2023 was unanimously approved by a committee but later stalled.

Quantum continues to be a promising and globally competitive area for R&D as researchers work toward advancements in quantum computing. Once fully realized, quantum computing poses potential for both major advancements and challenges for cybersecurity. The initial establishment of the National Quantum Initiative in 2018 was bipartisan recognition that the U.S. needed its own cross-government strategy to coordinate R&D efforts in the public and private sector.

“We need to ensure the United States has the talent and research capabilities required to lead the global tech competition and outcompete China,” Young said in a statement included in the release. “Quantum technologies promise to dramatically transform every industry and sector of our economy and revolutionize our technological capabilities.”

Cantwell similarly highlighted possible breakthroughs, pointing to industries such as health care and clean energy.

“By investing in workforce development, promoting international cooperation with trusted allies and supporting resilient domestic supply chains, the National Quantum Initiative will position the United States to drive innovation, benefit from economic growth and create high-skilled jobs,” Cantwell said.

According to the release, the bill would require OSTP to develop a strategy for international R&D coordination with allies; mandate that agencies create metrics for monitoring advancements and report to Congress; create prize challenges for quantum development; and establish up to three new quantum centers managed by NIST. Each of those centers can receive up to $18 million per year from NIST.

Unlike past versions of the bill, the current iteration does not include funding authorizations for NSF. However, the bill does require NSF to create new research and education centers, a workforce coordination hub, and testbeds.

In addition to Young and Cantwell, the bill’s co-sponsors are Sens. Steve Daines, R-Mont.; Dick Durbin, D-Ill.; Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.; Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M.; Ted Budd, R-N.C.; Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis.; Mike Rounds, R-S.D.; and Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. That far exceeds the number of bipartisan co-sponsors on the last bill.

The legislation also boasts support from research institutions and industry. Releases from the sponsors included comments in support of the bill from leaders at the University of Notre Dame, Indiana University, and Purdue University, as well as IBM, Microsoft, Google, and the Quantum Industry Coalition.

“Reauthorizing the NQI is essential to sustaining U.S. leadership in a technology that will transform industries, reshape scientific discovery, and unlock tremendous economic value,” IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna said in a written statement. He urged Congress to pass the bill swiftly.

There are some differences between the new legislation and the 2024 version. For example, additions include annual performance evaluations, as well as proactive assessments of potential shocks to the quantum supply chain, like cyberattacks or natural disasters. The National Nanotechnology Program, which was established in the early 2000s, would also sunset under the new bill to prevent duplication.

This story was updated Jan. 9 to include a comment from IBM and detail about the differences between the bills.