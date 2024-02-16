National Science Foundation seeks spectrum R&D information on behalf of White House

The National Science Foundation is requesting information about spectrum research and development in order to assist the White House in developing a national plan.

NSF, in concert with the Networking and Information Technology Research and Development (NITRD) National Coordination Office (NCO), issued a request for information on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy to further the development and innovation areas of the National Spectrum Research and Development Plan, according to the notice.

The involved organizations are seeking public comment for the R&D plan, which will “act as an organizing national document, providing guidance for government investments in spectrum-related research and offering valuable insights.” The plan, according to the notice, aims to identify “key innovation areas” in R&D and offer a process to enhance the areas on a consistent basis.

“The RFI is intended to solicit public input toward that plan,” an NSF spokesperson said in an email to FedScoop. “NSF plays an active role in both the NITRD and spectrum research through efforts such as NSF’s Spectrum Innovation Initiative and will be assisting NITRD’s efforts toward the development of the plan.”

The request is part of President Joe Biden’s November 2023 memorandum on Modernizing United States Spectrum Policy and Establishing a National Spectrum Strategy.

The requested information includes “recommendations on strategies for conducting spectrum research in a manner that minimizes unnecessary duplication, ensures that all essential spectrum research areas are sufficiently explored and achieves measurable advancements in state-of-the-art spectrum science and engineering.”

The identified “priority areas” as laid out in the notice involve spectrum utilization efficiency, dynamic spectrum access and management, automatic and rapid mitigation of interference problems and others.

NITRD’s Wireless Spectrum Research and Development Interagency Working Group, or WSRD IWG, is tasked by OSTP with drafting and coordinating the R&D plan, which is expected to be released in “late 2024,” according to the request for information.