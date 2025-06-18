NSF seeks input on focus areas for its Technology, Innovation and Partnerships directorate

The National Science Foundation is looking for public feedback on potential updates to the focus areas for its component aimed at accelerating the development of breakthrough technologies.

According to a request for information set to be officially published Friday, NSF is looking for input that will inform its assessment of the 10 current focus areas for its Technology, Innovation and Partnerships directorate, or TIP directorate.

Those areas were outlined by Congress when it first authorized the new arm in the 2022 CHIPS and Science Act, and under that legislation, the list must be reviewed annually.

Specifically, the TIP directorate is looking for comments on how each of the existing areas contributed to America’s leadership in technology, economic growth and national security, and if there are any areas that aren’t listed that should be.

The current areas include artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, quantum science, robotics, prevention or mitigation of natural and anthropogenic disasters, advanced communications and immersive technology, biotechnologies, data storage and cybersecurity technology, advanced energy technology, and advanced materials science.

When it was established, TIP was the first new directorate at the science agency in more than 30 years. It was designed to speed up discovery of new technologies and innovation through partnerships. Per its map of investments, which was launched last year, it’s so far made 5,046 awards to 2,570 organizations.

The RFI, which could help shape what the directorate pursues, comes at a turbulent time for the agency’s investments in science and innovation. The Trump administration has terminated hundreds of NSF grants that didn’t align with its policies, such as its push to eradicate diversity, equity and inclusion from the federal government. And according to an open-source tracker of the canceled grants, dozens of TIP awards were among the terminations.

Responses to the solicitation are due 30 days after the request for information is posted in the Federal Register, which would be July 20.