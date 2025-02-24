Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

House Democrats urge agency heads to refute OPM email, Musk message

The lawmakers said in a letter that agency heads should immediately tell staffers to not respond to OPM’s “ill-conceived email stunt” asking them what they accomplished last week.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
The Theodore Roosevelt Federal Building headquarters of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management is seen on February 03, 2025 in Washington, DC. Elon Musk, tech billionaire and head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), and his aids have been given access to federal employee personal data and have allegedly locked out career civil servants from the OPM computer systems. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

More than 100 House Democrats are demanding “immediate action” from agency leaders in response to Elon Musk’s “public threat” that all federal workers respond to an Office of Personnel Management email or risk termination.

In a letter sent Monday, Democratic lawmakers asked the heads of all 24 Chief Financial Officers Act agencies to “clarify that the federal employees at your agency are not obligated to respond to this ill-conceived email stunt and that nonresponse cannot constitute resignation.” 

The letter, which was led by House Oversight and Government Reform Committee ranking member Gerry Connolly of Virginia, refers to a pair of Saturday posts on X by Musk telling federal workers that they must respond to an email with bullet points detailing what they had accomplished in the past week. “Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” Musk wrote. An email from OPM followed and confusion ensued. 

“The nature of Mr. Musk’s employment is opaque, likely unlawful, and has been cloaked in secrecy since day one of this Administration,” the letter states. “What is clear and reflected in the cruel dismissal-threat tweet and ham-handed OPM email that followed, is that Mr. Musk lacks a basic understanding of how the federal government works. For example, the OPM email was sent to individuals who do not even work in the Executive Branch — including sitting federal judges.”

Advertisement

The letter noted that some agency heads, including FBI Director Kash Patel, responded quickly, telling staffers to not respond to the OPM message.

“The FBI, through the Office of the Director, is in charge of all of our review processes and will conduct reviews in accordance with FBI procedures,” Patel wrote. “When and if further information is required, we will coordinate the responses. For now, please pause any responses.”

House Democrats also pointed out that many federal workers may not even be able to meet OPM’s 11:59 p.m. Monday deadline; some could be on medical leave, others could be away from their secure workstation, and others simply may be “away from their email for completely justifiable reasons,” the letter said. 

Musk also “appears to be unaware that many federal employees are locked out of their systems due to DOGE’s ongoing intrusion into federal information technology infrastructure,” Democrats added.

The lawmakers also raised questions about how Musk or OPM would be able to review the up to 2 million responses from across the federal government “without diverting resources and costing the American people money and services.”

Advertisement

The message from OPM comes amid ongoing legal wrangling over the personnel agency’s use of a server that enables it to send mass email blasts to the entire federal workforce. A group of government workers has sued the agency over its use of the system, alleging that it skirted federal law in setting up the authorized, insecure server.

Matt Bracken

Written by Matt Bracken

Matt Bracken is the managing editor of FedScoop and CyberScoop, overseeing coverage of federal government technology policy and cybersecurity. Before joining Scoop News Group in 2023, Matt was a senior editor at Morning Consult, leading data-driven coverage of tech, finance, health and energy. He previously worked in various editorial roles at The Baltimore Sun and the Arizona Daily Star. You can reach him at matt.bracken@scoopnewsgroup.com.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

The Pentagon is looking to cut about 5,400 probationary workers starting this week; Why the U.S. is falling behind its enemies in cyberspace

Federal judge denies union request to halt purging of agency probationary employees; Transportation Department has a new CIO

Katie Arrington returns to DOD as CISO; IRS is the latest agency to be sued by union groups over DOGE’s access to agency systems

NSF terminates 168 probationary employees amid mass federal firings; Federal judge denies the request to block DOGE and Elon Musk from seven agencies’ data systems

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV