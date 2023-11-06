Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

OPM releases federal employee viewpoint survey data for 2023

Annual survey of federal workers finds upticks in employee engagement, job satisfaction.

By

Director of U.S. Office of Personnel Management Kiran Ahuja speaks during a roundtable with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, and federal workers on Oct. 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images).

The Office of Personnel Management has released the results of the 2023 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS). While the survey demonstrated strong marks on some key metrics — job satisfaction is nearly 70 percent — participation in the survey remains relatively low.

The FEVS survey asks a wide range of questions about the state of government work, including workload, remote work arrangements and efforts to promote diversity and inclusion. 

More than 600,000 workers at more than 80 executive agencies participated in the poll, which constitutes the largest survey of government workers. Contractors, political appointees and non-federal employees are not eligible to participate.

Advertisement

“This year’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey highlights that federal employees remain remarkably resilient, increasingly engaged, and value diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility in the workplace,” OPM Director Kiran Ahuja said in a statement. 

“These encouraging results provide opportunities for agencies to build momentum and support their workforce to leverage workplace flexibilities, continue advancing DEIA, and remain motivated to continue delivering for the American people,” she added. 

OPM specifically pointed to the survey’s employee engagement index, which, at 72 percent, inched up 1 percentage point from 2022. The agency also noted that satisfaction with employees’ respective organization and willingness to recommend their agencies are up, compared to last year. Participation in the survey is at 39 percent of the government workers invited, which is up from 35 percent in 2022.

This past spring, OPM released a new dashboard to share access to FEVS and other agency data. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Senior Airman Christopher Smith, 56th Operations Support Squadron Weather Flight journeyman, reviews a forecast at Luke Air Force Base, Ariz., Feb. 14, 2019. Weather supports flying units by providing Mission Execution Forecasts, detailed descriptions of the weather conditions for a specific mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Leala Marquez)

OPM: All federal employees in DC area must leave office by 3 p.m. as storm approaches

OPM said federal employees will receive weather and safety leave to commute home safely and then resume work.
By Nihal Krishan
The Housing and Urban Development (HUD) building is seen on May 24, 2013 in Washington, DC. The HUD is one of at least four federal agencies that is closed today due to the automatic sequestration cuts forced government agencies giving employee’s an unpaid furlough. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

Most federal workers to get more leave in 2023, OPM says

By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

OPM releases federal employee viewpoint survey data for 2023

Air Force’s Deputy CIO describes current and future generative AI adoption goals

Photo of Defense Logistics Agency CIO Adarryl Roberts.

DLA’s Adarryl Roberts on leveraging automation to improve warehouse operations

Accenture’s Rick Driggers on investing in data readiness for better cybersecurity

Tech

Defense

Cyber

Acquisition