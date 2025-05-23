Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Senate border technology bill would empower CBP innovation team

The bipartisan Emerging Innovative Border Technologies Act follows a bill of the same name that passed the House in March.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
A CBP Border Patrol vehicle drives past recently installed concertina wire on a section of border wall fencing along the U.S.-Mexico border between San Diego and Tijuana in San Diego on April 24, 2025. (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

A congressional push to utilize AI and other emerging technologies at the border got a boost this week with the introduction of a bipartisan Senate bill aimed at strengthening the Department of Homeland Security’s tech resources.

The Emerging Innovative Border Technologies Act from Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Bill Cassidy, R-La., would make permanent an innovation team created at Customs and Border Protection in 2018 to quickly deploy new capabilities to fight human and drug trafficking.

“Technology continues to improve our everyday lives, and it’s just common sense that we look for ways innovative technologies can help keep our border communities secure,” Cortez Masto said in a press release. “I am committed to helping CBP continue developing the tools they need to improve border security operations.”

Added Cassidy: “Let’s secure the border forever by using new technology. Let’s stop fentanyl from flowing into our country.”

Advertisement

The Senate proposal comes after a bill with the same name passed the House in March. The legislation from Reps. Lou Correa, D-Calif., and Morgan Luttrell, R-Texas, targets purchasing and acquisition roadblocks so that DHS can access the best and most cost-effective technology for border security as quickly as possible.

“It’s unconventional warfare,” Luttrell told FedScoop in February. “It’s really guerrilla warfare tactics at the border. [DHS needs] every asset they can have.”

The Senate version, meanwhile, would grant the CBP commissioner the authority to use the innovation team for researching and adapting commercial technologies for border security operations. That team, which would be required to follow standard operating procedures, would be subject to congressional oversight. 

The legislation calls on DHS to deliver a plan to Congress on various performance measures and security effects of any tech under consideration for border use. The plan would also include details on the deactivation of certain CBP technologies.

DHS would also be required to inform Congress of any activities and operation procedures pursued by CBP’s innovation team.

Advertisement

Some of the technologies that could be explored include manned aircraft sensors and unmanned aerial systems, tower-based and mobile surveillance systems, miniature satellites and long-term evolution broadband, per the Senate bill text.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

A sign points passengers to the mobile passport control window set up for international travelers arriving at Miami International Airport on March 4, 2015. Miami-Dade Aviation Department and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) unveiled a mobile app for expedited passport and customs screening. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Customs and Border Protection says AI model cards are ‘law enforcement privileged’

Model cards are supposed to say what AI systems do and what they’re used for, but CBP says these cards are too sensitive to be completely revealed.
By Rebecca Heilweil

Latest Podcasts

How AI agents are poised to improve government services

Remembering the legacy of the late Gerry Connolly; The White House is reviewing the nation’s biometrics operation

How private cloud adoption will affect the federal government

The global race to AI

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV