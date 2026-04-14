Advertisement

The votes are in for the 2025 FedScoop.

See the winners!

Energy needs ‘a lot more’ funding to reach Genesis Mission goals, official says

While a specific dollar amount remains elusive, the agency is rallying Congress and industry for more resources to fuel the initiative centered on AI, quantum and high-performance computing.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Man in suit speaks on stage with a microphone
Carl Coe, chief of staff at the Department of Energy, speaks during Scoop News Group-produced AI Talks on April 14, 2026 in Washington, D.C.

Funding has emerged as a key factor in determining whether the Department of Energy can keep pace with its ambitious Genesis Mission timeline, according to Carl Coe, the agency’s chief of staff. 

“This is a massive project,” Coe said Tuesday at AI Talks, an event presented by Scoop News Group. 

The Genesis Mission is framed by the Trump administration as a national effort to stand up supercomputers, double the productivity of the country’s research-and-development budget and launch a platform that combines quantum, high-performance computing and AI advancements. The effort kicked off in November via an executive order. 

“Even though the White House allocated a good amount [of funding], we need a lot more,” said Coe, who previously served as DOE’s Department of Government Efficiency lead.

Advertisement

Budget season is underway with the release of the White House’s agency-level funding proposals earlier this month, offering a peek behind the curtain at what could potentially be coming DOE’s way. 

If approved by Congress, DOE would receive $1.2 billion to set up multiple AI supercomputers as part of its recently established Office of Artificial Intelligence and Quantum. Its Office of Science would get $7.1 billion to support the Genesis Mission initiative, among other projects. The Office of Science budget, while significant, represents a 13% decrease from the appropriations enacted for fiscal 2026.   

The agency has already set a $293 million-plus funding opportunity in motion for interdisciplinary teams to apply for a chance to tackle one of the core challenges identified by the Energy Department. The teams are expected to be announced in July.

The Request for Application followed a December announcement of $320 million in investments for the American Science Cloud and the Transformational AI Models Consortium, among other Genesis Mission-related projects

In an interview with FedScoop earlier this year, Genesis Mission Director Darío Gil said the agency was using fiscal 2026 resources appropriated by Congress to “launch a lot of these efforts.” The agency has also leaned on investments from private-sector partners. 

Advertisement

DOE leaders have stopped short of sharing how much the agency expects to spend in total. Coe said it has been challenging to define “exactly how much it is we need.” 

“It’s a bigger number than you can see,” Coe said. “The out years is what we really need to solidify.”

Getting programs funded can be challenging. Luckily for DOE, however, the Genesis Mission has received bipartisan support thus far. 

“Some real fiscal hawks on the Hill are leaning in and supporting this [on] both sides of the aisle,” Coe said. 

The plan is to continue rallying support from the purse holders and top officials. Part of that strategy hinges on the agency’s ability to show its work. As outlined in the presidential directive in November, the Energy secretary was required to have developed a cybersecurity strategy by the end of last month to protect datasets used in the Genesis Mission projects. This summer, the secretary must show the initial capabilities of the platform. 

Advertisement

“We’re going to be doing demos at the White House and at the Hill so people can visualize some of these things,” Coe said. “Sometimes people just need to see it, to feel it, and I think that will solidify things.”

Lindsey Wilkinson

Written by Lindsey Wilkinson

Lindsey Wilkinson is a reporter for FedScoop in Washington, D.C., covering government IT with a focus on DHS, DOT, DOE and several other agencies. Before joining Scoop News Group, Lindsey closely covered the rise of generative AI in enterprises, exploring the evolution of AI governance and risk mitigation efforts. She has had bylines at CIO Dive, Homeland Security Today, The Crimson White and Alice magazine.

In This Story

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

Calling all gamers to join the FAA as air traffic controllers

MongoDB’s Jonathan Janos on building interoperable architectures

MongoDB’s Mark Gutierrez on creating a unified data layer

MongoDB’s Kevin Pence on modernizing with flexible data models

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV