Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

The federal government wants to teach workers about AI prompt engineering

A new credential released recently focuses on evaluating large language models.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
The General Services Administration (GSA) Headquarters building in Washington, DC, November 21, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

The Federal Acquisition Institute, a career development resource housed within the General Services Administration, recently released a credential focused on artificial intelligence prompt engineering. 

The credential is more evidence that federal interest in purchasing AI technology continues to grow. The tool is specifically designed to help government acquisition staff evaluate large language models, the type of technology built by OpenAI and Anthropic.

“The Federal Acquisition Institute recently launched an AI Prompt Engineering Credential to the federal acquisition workforce, which has quickly become a popular resource,“ a spokesperson for GSA told FedScoop. 

They continued: “The AI Prompt Engineering Credential is designed to equip employees with essential skills in using large language models and focuses on practical techniques for prompt crafting, AI optimization, and adherence to ethical standards.”

Advertisement

A document related to the credential notes that it was launched in late September. The summary states that the training program is supposed to help federal workers streamline the acquisition decision-making process in regard to large language models. One course specifically focuses on prompt engineering for ChatGPT. 

The GSA spokesperson said the agency has no plans to release additional AI credentials, but will continue to analyze trends. 

The federal government is continuing to focus on making investments in the AI capabilities with the government workforce. The Office of Personnel Management now runs a version of its jobs site specification focused on artificial intelligence, for instance, and GSA is also offering an AI training series. Still, talent remains a major challenge as federal agencies focus on hitting their goals with the technology. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

How CMS is approaching AI adoption with CDSO Andrea Fletcher

What AI means for public sector training and upskilling

What’s at stake in the AI national security memo; the DOD braces to modernize defenses against quantum hacking

President Biden is set to issue AI national security memo; ARPA-H wants information on autonomous AI systems for health care

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV