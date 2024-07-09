Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Transportation Department doubles down on securing GPS tech

The investments follow an RFI issued last year.

By

(Getty Images)

The Transportation Department is doubling down on GPS technology, announcing a series of new investments last week that are meant to help boost the reliability of positioning, navigation and timing services.  

Companies focused on terrestrial radio frequency, map matching, time over fiber, and low-Earth orbit technologies were awarded contracts — which totaled more than $7.2 million — following a DOT request for information last year to identify alternatives to GPS technologies.

The awardees include NAL Research, Parsons, Hoptroff, Inc., Microchip, Safran, Locata, NextNav, Carahsoft, and TERN AI. 

“DOT is impressed with the quality of the proposal responses and received more proposals than could be funded under Simplified Acquisition Procedure guidelines,” Robert C. Hampshire, the agency’s chief science officer, said in a statement. “DOT intends to move expeditiously to issue a Complementary PNT Rapid Phase II solicitation to expand the set of Complementary PNT technologies to be evaluated.”

Advertisement

In a 2020 executive order, the agency was instructed to take steps to improve the nation’s positioning, navigation, and timing services, which rely on a bevy of satellite infrastructure currently in Earth’s orbit. PNT services support the Global Positioning System, which is susceptible to both unintentional interruptions and attacks, like GPS spoofing.

Last September, the Transportation Department released an action plan focused on PNT technologies. With the announcement of these PNT contracts, the department is now furthering that goal. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

Latest Podcasts

The VA extends its EHR contract with Oracle Center for another 11 months.

Leveraging AI to modernize government IT systems

The Coast Guard’s AI chief takes a new role focused on the 2024 presidential transition

Supreme Court ruling shakes up AI regulation; New bill aims to streamline cybersecurity standards

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV