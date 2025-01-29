OPM to offer buyouts to federal workers

The Trump administration said it is offering buyouts to federal employees who agree to resign their positions within seven business days, the latest in a series of actions aimed at slashing the government’s workforce.

In an email that the Office of Personnel Management said was sent to federal employees Tuesday, the White House presented government workers with a “deferred resignation offer.” Federal workers who accept that offer by Feb. 6 “will retain all pay and benefits regardless of your daily workload and will be exempted from all applicable in-person work requirements until September 30, 2025 (or earlier if you choose to accelerate your resignation for any reason),” the message posted on OPM’s website said.

The OPM page, titled “Fork in the Road,” appears to be a reference to an art piece that Elon Musk commissioned over two years ago. The tech billionaire and head of the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency effort has consistently railed against the federal workforce over the past several months. He also co-wrote an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal that floated the possibility of “incentives for early retirement” and “voluntary severance payments to facilitate a graceful exit.”

OPM said in its email that “significant” reform is coming to the federal workforce, noting the directives President Donald Trump issued during his first week back in the White House — including a return to in-office work and the supposed “restoring” of merit-based hiring.

That reform, OPM said, will be built around four pillars:

Return to the office, with most workers expected to report to their physical offices five days a week;

More streamlined and flexible workforce, which OPM said will likely include downsizing, furloughs and reclassifications for “a substantial number of federal employees”;

Enhanced standards of conduct, where workers “will be subject to enhanced standards of suitability and conduct”;

Performance culture, which OPM said will “reward and promote those that exceed expectations and address in a fair and open way those who do not meet the high standards which the taxpayers of this country have a right to demand.”

The legality and applicability of the White House’s buyout offer to all federal employees appears unclear: A description of the federal government’s Voluntary Separation Incentive Payment Authority posted on OPM’s website notes that buyout authority permits agencies “that are downsizing or restructuring to offer employees lump-sum payments up to $25,000 as an incentive to voluntarily separate.” Additionally, the federal government is currently operating in a continuing resolution for fiscal 2025 with a March 14 deadline for Congress to fund the government. Because of that, agency appropriations for the remainder of the year are still in flux.

For federal workers who elect to stay in their current roles, OPM leaves the door open for dismissals down the road.

“At this time, we cannot give you full assurance regarding the certainty of your position or agency but should your position be eliminated you will be treated with dignity and will be afforded the protections in place for such positions,” the email said.