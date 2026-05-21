GSA and Snowflake strike OneGov deal for AI, data cloud products

Artificial intelligence and cloud-based data products through Snowflake will now be available to all federal agencies, the General Services Administration announced Thursday.

The GSA has struck a OneGov deal with the cloud-based data warehousing and analytics company in order to “empower federal workers to break down data silos, enhance mission effectiveness, and accelerate their IT modernization initiatives,” it said in a press release.

“Federal agencies are seeking efficiency in cost, enterprise scaled performance, intuitive design driven tools for the workforce and simplicity in contracting — we are the only multi-cloud data platform that can meet this charge on day one,” Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy said in a statement.

Snowflake, the nearly $58 billion company, gained high-security certification for government use through the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program in AWS GovCloud in 2023 and for Microsoft Azure Government last June.

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Just over a year old, OneGov is a government contracting framework allowing for cross-agency use of commercial products at a discounted price. For Snowflake users across the federal government, this means 20% off compute services, which could go up to 50% as usage increases, as well as nearly a 27% discount on storage, the release said.

GSA Administrator Edward Forst said the administration has already seen “promising early projects” from agencies using OneGov and its AI tools. Other AI tools from OpenAI, Anthropic and Perplexity are already available to agencies.

“With stronger cross-agency data capabilities, we can accelerate AI tools tailored to each agency’s mission,” Forst said in the release.

Overall, OneGov has saved the government $1.1 billion in its first year, another press release from last month said. GSA said it is currently extending agreements, expanding access to services, and laying the groundwork for more scalable AI infrastructure across agencies.

The Snowflake agreement will be available until Sept. 30, 2027.