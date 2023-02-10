VA electronic health record modernization program director Terry Adirim to depart

The executive director of the Department of Veterans Affairs’ electronic health records modernization program will shortly step down, FedScoop has learned.

Terry Adirim will leave her post in the coming days, according to two people with knowledge of the matter. She has held the role of program executive director within the department’s electronic health record modernization integration office since late 2021.

Adirim has led the EHRM program during a period of intense challenges, including the publication of a report by the VA’s Office of Inspector General that identified nearly 150 cases of harm caused by the system at a Spokane medical center.

Following that report, the Department of Veterans Affairs took the decision to pause implementation of the Oracle Cerner electronic health records platform at other medical centers until June this year.

While program leader, Adirim and other VA leaders have given evidence at multiple congressional hearings, during which their responses to program failures received sustained scrutiny from lawmakers.

Adirim is a medical doctor who has worked in leadership roles within the Defense Department on multiple health system initiatives and previously was senior associate dean and a professor at Florida Atlantic University’s (FAU) medical school.

She earned her doctor of medicine degree from the University of Miami, a Master of Public Health at Harvard University and a Master of Business Administration at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

A precise departure timeline and details of the technology leader’s next destination were not immediately available.

The Department of Veterans Affairs did not respond to a request for comment.