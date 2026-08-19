Advertisement

Voting is Now Open for the 2026 FedScoop 50 Awards

Vote Now!

VA-Oracle EHRM contract ceiling raises to nearly $27 billion

Due to “unanticipated complexities,” the department proposed a modification to the $10 billion contract to complete deployment of the electronic health record modernization.

By

Listen to this article
0:00
Learn more. This feature uses an automated voice, which may result in occasional errors in pronunciation, tone, or sentiment.
Oracle
(Wikimedia commons/Siddharth Patil)

An electronic health records modernization contract between the Department of Veterans Affairs and Oracle is getting a nearly $17 billion boost, according to an award notice posted Wednesday.

The massive contract to overhaul how the department tracks health information for veterans will raise its current almost $10 billion ceiling to nearly $27 billion, the notice said and the VA confirmed.

This new estimated value is “based on historical work executed to date, the standard deployment model, and all other requirements necessary to deploy and sustain the EHR under the approved accelerated deployment schedule, which is required to meet VA requirements and Veteran’s needs,” proposed contract modification documents released last week said.

“Due to unanticipated complexities in deploying this system, extensive site-specific customizations, as well as the other factors … VA has reached the current contract ceiling sooner than originally planned,” the documents said. “VA anticipates using the remaining ceiling by the first quarter of fiscal year 2027 and thus requires an increase.”

Advertisement

The modification would not make any changes to the nature of the work, the documents said, and would add three one-year firm-fixed-price optional ordering periods, allowing for the contract to extend to May 16, 2031. The contract includes the enterprise EHR system, training, testing, deployment, sustainment and other requirements.

“Building upon the Trump Administration’s successful deployment of VA’s new electronic health record system at several VA facilities, VA and Oracle Health agreed earlier this month to renew their collaboration,” VA spokesperson Quinn Slaven previously said in an emailed statement to FedScoop.

While not included in the continuing resolution passed by the Senate earlier this month, the House-passed fiscal 2027 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs appropriations bill would give $3.4 billion for EHRM.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: U.S. Rep. Michael Baumgartner (R-WA) questions former Special Counsel Jack Smith as he testifies during a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill on January 22, 2026 in Washington, DC. Smith testified on his team’s federal criminal investigations into President Donald Trump which included 2020 election interference and classified documents. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

VA’s EHRM oversight holes must be addressed, House Republican says

By K. Sophie Will

Latest Podcasts

‘Don’t let your AI strategy outpace your network strategy,’ say tech experts

A new CIO is headed to FEMA

What’s next for GSA’s OneGov AI contracts

The White House looks to the private sector in a new offensive hacking operations memo

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV