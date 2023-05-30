WH appoints Denice Ross as US deputy chief technology officer for tech capacity

Data and technology policy expert Denice Ross has been appointed as U.S. deputy chief technology officer for tech capacity.

According to a White House spokesperson, Ross took up the role earlier on May 16 after previously serving as U.S. chief data scientist, a post she assumed in November last year.

Following her new appointment, the Biden administration has named Dominique Duval-Diop as incoming U.S. Chief Data Scientist. She is a former American Association for the Advancement of Science fellow, and was previously U.S. deputy chief data scientist.

Ross’s appointment follows the departure of Lynne Parker, who in August last year stepped down from the dual-hatted position of deputy chief technology officer and director of the National AI Initiative Office at the White House.

The U.S. deputy chief technology officer for tech capacity role sits within the Office of Science and Technology Policy in the White House, and Ross will be tasked with with enabling governments at the federal, state, local, tribal and territorial levels to be more open, effective and equitable.

Ross is a fellow-in-residence at Georgetown University’s Beeck Center for Social Impact and Innovation, where she supports the Schmidt Futures data collaboratives portfolio, which focuses on issues ranging from disaster response and opioids/addiction to the decennial census and climate change.

Prior to this, Ross worked in a data leadership role at the nonprofit New America and also spent a period in government working as a senior adviser at the Office of Management and Budget and as a Presidential Innovation Fellow.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about her appointment.