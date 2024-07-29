Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

White House looks to ramp up global presence for critical and emerging tech standards

A Biden administration roadmap outlines next steps in both private and public-led efforts to engage in the standardization of emerging technologies.

By

The White House is pictured on the night of Nov. 8, 2016, in Washington, D.C. (Yuri Gripas / AFP via Getty Images)

The White House is leaning into the global competition on critical and emerging technology, releasing a strategy document Friday focused on engaging with standards stakeholders and agency actions.

The U.S. Government National Standards Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies (USG NSSCET) outlines short-term actions from the federal government, such as tracking and evaluating current CET “standards education grants and programs that promote, foster and remove barriers to U.S. stakeholder participation in national and international standards activities,” according to a fact sheet that accompanied the release of the strategy. Additionally, the government is looking to provide “strong and sustained funding for CET [research and development] in pre-standardized coordination” as part of the long-term efforts. 

The USG NSSCET roadmap outlines four objectives: to sustain integrity and inclusivity, increase investment, broaden participation, and enhance the workforce. 

As part of the strategy, the Departments of Commerce and State will collaborate with private sector leaders, such as the American National Standards Institute, to “engage international partners with an aim to promote this approach globally.”

Advertisement

Critical and emerging technologies “have been designated by the administration as potentially significant to U.S. national security, including economic security and the defense of democratic values,” the fact sheet states. “Recognizing the strategic value of CETs, our competitors abroad are seeking to influence international standards development to their own advantage, placing at risk leadership opportunities for U.S. innovators and industry and access to quality products and services that benefit all.”

The fact sheet pointed to agency examples for strengthening competition, innovation and national and economic security through “standards-related policies and actions,” including the Department of Energy’s National Laboratories that “provide critical input to new standards” in various areas including artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and more. 

Additionally, Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology would establish and operate a Standardization Center of Excellence, with a focus on pre-standardization engagement and workforce capacity building. The public-private partnership would also include an information and data-sharing hub and a collaborative pilot program on CETs.

The White House said in May that the U.S. does not have a “seat at the table” for setting international R&D infrastructure governance due to funding pitfalls. The following month, Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Arati Prabhakar emphasized those financial shortcomings, calling the lack of funding something “we continue to be concerned about.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 12: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris listens as Arati Prabhakar (R), the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy speaks during a meeting on Artificial Intelligence in her ceremonial office in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on July 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Harris hosted the meeting to discuss AI with civil rights leaders and consumer protection experts. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Lack of federal R&D support challenges AI innovation, White House official warns

By Caroline Nihill Rebecca Heilweil

Latest Podcasts

The VA extends its EHR contract with Oracle Center for another 11 months.

Leveraging AI to modernize government IT systems

The Coast Guard’s AI chief takes a new role focused on the 2024 presidential transition

Pentagon IG to assess replicator initiative; Commerce recommends monitoring AI models

Tech

Defense

Cyber

FedScoop TV