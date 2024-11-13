Agencies push for digital transformation amid security challenges

Federal agencies are increasingly focusing on digital transformation as part of their mission to provide efficient, secure and modern citizen services. Driven in part by the 21st Century Integrated Digital Experience Act (IDEA) and shifting public expectations, agencies face growing pressure to adopt advanced technology platforms while safeguarding critical data, according to a recent e-book by Own Company.

One of the key players in this shift is Salesforce, a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that helps agencies modernize outdated systems. Yet, digital transformation involves more than simply moving legacy data to new platforms. Federal Chief Information Officer Clare Martorana has emphasized that agencies must also protect sensitive data and comply with government regulatory requirements.

In an effort to help agencies transition to these new platforms securely, companies like Own have emerged to support Salesforce implementations. Own’s solutions focus on secure development, data recovery and long-term data archiving. Their suite includes tools like “Own Accelerate,” which enables safe and efficient testing with sandbox environments, and “Own Secure,” designed to prevent security gaps through data classification and zero-trust principles.

This approach ensures that sensitive data remains protected during development and testing, mitigating risks associated with insider threats and misconfiguration issues.

Security and regulatory compliance remain high priorities, with agencies required to follow federal mandates like the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) protocols. These frameworks are vital as agencies handle citizen data for services ranging from healthcare to housing assistance and maintain their security over the lifetime of the data, the e-book explains. In this context, secure backups, compliance audits and controlled data access are critical to maintaining trust and operational efficiency.

As agencies adopt AI tools, robust data strategies become even more essential. AI-driven solutions require access to current and historical data for effective training, testing and decision-making. Solutions like Own’s backup and archive services help agencies unlock data for AI applications while managing compliance and storage costs.

Ultimately, successful digital transformation is not just about technology — it requires balancing modernization with security, cost-efficiency and mission alignment. Federal agencies must act swiftly to avoid falling behind, ensuring they meet evolving public expectations while complying with security mandates.

This article was produced by Scoop News Group, for FedScoop and CyberScoop, and sponsored by Own Company.