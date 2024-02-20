USDA launches fellows program for customer experience, digital service delivery jobs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Digital Service is teaming with the department’s Office of Customer Experience on a new fellowship program that will bring workers for digital service delivery, procurement and customer experience strategy jobs to the agency.

In announcing its digital service fellows program, USDA DS noted that it is seeking “diverse, talented senior technologists and strategists” from “different walks of life” to further Agriculture’s “wide-ranging missions.”

“The fellows program will allow us to act as firefighters and assign our best people to the hottest problems within USDA,” Gary Washington, the agency’s chief information officer, said in a statement. “It will give us the opportunity to have subject matter experts on hand without waiting for the hiring or contracting process, which means we can start right away in solving the challenge and continuing to provide outstanding customer service to those we serve.”

The fellows program, which is set to launch this month, will follow a “tour-of-service model,” with selected participants on a two-year minimum employment track. The positions will be full-time, with the potential option to serve a maximum of four years, and will be located either remotely or in Washington, D.C.

Fellows chosen for the digital service delivery and procurement strategy roles will report into the OCIO Digital Service team, while customer experience strategy fellows will be brought into the Officer of Customer Experience.

Interested parties can apply via USAJobs.gov or through the USDA DS website.