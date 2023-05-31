Industry group BSA hires Jessica Salmoiraghi to lead expansion of government IT program

Software industry trade group BSA has installed Jessica Salmoiraghi in the newly created role of senior director for IT modernization and procurement.

The former General Services Administration chief acquisition officer and associate administrator takes up the post after most recently working as executive vice president of shared and managed services and Golden Key Group.

Her appointment comes as BSA works to expand its program focused on supporting the modernization of government IT and procurement services.

During her time at GSA, Salmoiraghi managed more than 200 staff and led initiatives ranging from the modernization of federal back-office processes to securing federal IT, and she has held a range of other trade association roles including at the American Council of Engineering Companies and the American Institute of Architects.

Commenting on her appointment, BSA Vice President of US Government Relations Craig Albright said: “Modernizing government IT and procurement systems through access to software, digital identity tools, AI technologies, and cloud computing services is one of BSA’s growing priorities. We’re delighted to have Jessica lead the expansion of our program. She brings a proven track record of success to BSA that will help address the challenge of improving how the federal government leverages technology to modernize its services.”

In February, BSA was one of two trade organizations that sent a letter to the White House calling on the Biden administration to reaffirm its commitment to “technology neutrality.” Details of the letter were first reported by FedScoop.

BSA has also taken an active role in recent discussions about a potential liability regime for software providers, which was partially outlined in the Biden administration’s recent update to the national cybersecurity strategy.

BSA members include Adobe, Microsoft, Okta and Salesforce.