CDC data site goes dark as agency complies with Trump ‘gender ideology’ order

A government webpage that houses data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was taken down Friday night in an effort to comply with an order from President Donald Trump.

The website that earlier in the day had 1,419 results to browse, per a Wayback Machine capture, was replaced with a note that said “Data.CDC.gov is temporarily offline in order to comply with” Trump’s executive order (EO 14168) on “gender ideology” and the Office of Personnel Management’s memo to agencies on carrying that order out.

“The website will resume operations once in compliance,” the CDC page read.

Other CDC data pages — such as those for HIV data — were also unavailable, but they didn’t have the same message as the data.cdc.gov page.

Screenshot of attempts to reach data.cdc.gov on Jan. 31.

Trump’s order, which was among his day-one actions, sought to rid the federal government of “gender ideology,” which it defines as including “the idea that there is a vast spectrum of genders that are disconnected from one’s sex.” As part of those efforts, the directive defined men and women as the two options for “sex” and directed the term “gender” to be replaced with “sex” in federal policies and documents.

OPM’s Jan. 29 memo then instructed agencies to “take down all outward facing media (websites, social media accounts, etc.) that inculcate or promote gender ideology.” It gave agencies until Friday at 5 p.m. to comply.

In addition to CDC’s data, the entire Census.gov website also went dark Friday, though it was back online later that night. FedScoop reached out to the Census Bureau and the White House about the reason for that shutdown, but neither immediately responded to requests for comment.

Screenshot of census.gov on Jan. 31 by FedScoop.

In an emailed response to FedScoop about why the CDC and Census websites were down and what the consequences were if agencies didn’t comply, an Office of Personnel Management spokesperson said the agency doesn’t “dictate how agencies handle scrubbing their websites.”

“If they don’t comply with the date we sent in guidance, further conversations will need to take place in order to ensure we implement this important effort,” the spokesperson said in an email.

It also appeared that results were being removed from CDC’s data site on Friday. A FedScoop capture of the same page later in the day showed 50 results fewer than the total on the Wayback Machine capture.