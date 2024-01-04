Advertisement
Subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Subscribe

Federal chief data officers seek information on synthetic data generation

The information will inform the Federal Chief Data Officers Council’s work to create best practices.

By

(Getty Images)

The Federal Chief Data Officers Council is looking for information on synthetic data generation as it works to establish best practices, according to a solicitation posted Thursday.

The request for information was posted by the General Services Administration for public inspection on the Federal Register Thursday. The RFI asks the public for comments on how to define synthetic data generation, in addition to potential applications, challenges, and ethics of the technology.

After the document is officially published Friday, the CDO Council will accept comments for roughly a month. 

The National Institute of Standards and Technology defines synthetic data generation as a “process in which seed data are used to create artificial data that have some of the statistical characteristics of the seed data.” That data can be used for things like creating “larger and more diverse datasets,” improving model performance, and protecting privacy, the solicitation said.

Advertisement

The council has already determined that there are wide-ranging applications and challenges with the technology, and creating a more formal definition for synthetic data generation would benefit the federal government, according to the document.

President Joe Biden’s October executive order on artificial intelligence listed synthetic data generation as an example of a “privacy-enhancing technology.” The process is already used by agencies, such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, which employed synthetic data during the COVID-19 pandemic to protect veteran health information.

Advertisement
Advertisement

More Like This

Advertisement

Top Stories

Advertisement

More Scoops

US Vice President Kamala Harris applauds as US President Joe Biden signs an executive order after delivering remarks on advancing the safe, secure, and trustworthy development and use of artificial intelligence, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 30, 2023. Biden issued an executive order October 30, 2023, on regulating artificial intelligence, aiming for the United States to “lead the way” in global efforts at managing the new technology’s risks, the White House said. The “landmark” order directs federal agencies to set new safety standards for AI systems and requires developers to “share their safety test results and other critical information with the US government,” according to a White House statement. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

NIST seeks public input on its AI executive order requirements

The Department of Commerce’s National Institute of Standards and Technology is seeking information to aid its implementation of AI requirements in Biden’s recent executive order.
By Madison Alder

Latest Podcasts

Federal chief data officers seek information on synthetic data generation

TSA and Fortinet Federal leaders on the journey to zero trust

Exploring strategies for evolving work environments

Closing out 2023 … the last episode of the Daily Scoop this year

Tech

Defense

Cyber

Acquisition