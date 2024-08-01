CISA names Lisa Einstein as its first chief AI officer

Lisa Einstein, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency’s senior adviser for artificial intelligence, has been tapped to serve as the agency’s first chief AI officer.

A Stanford and Princeton graduate who joined CISA in 2022 as executive director of its Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, Einstein will assume the CAIO role at a time when the agency is attempting to leverage the technology to advance cyber defenses and more effectively support critical infrastructure owners and operators.

“I care deeply about CISA’s mission — if we succeed, the critical systems that Americans rely on every day will become safer, more reliable, and more capable. AI tools could accelerate our progress,” Einstein said in a statement. “But we will only reap their benefits and avoid harms from their misapplication or abuse if we all work together to prioritize safety, security, and trustworthiness in the development and deployment of AI tools.”

CISA Director Jen Easterly said in a statement that Einstein has “been central” to the agency’s efforts to “understand and respond to rapid advancements in AI” over the past two years.

“Beyond her technical expertise, she’s an inspirational leader who has brought together colleagues across the agency around a clear and impactful vision,” Easterly said. “I could not be more thrilled to have her take on this important new role, which will help us continue to build AI expertise into the fabric of our agency and ensure we are equipped to effectively leverage the power of AI well into the future.”

CISA’s AI inventory currently lists a dozen use cases, many of which use machine learning and natural language processing technologies. The agency’s Automated Indicator Sharing, for example, processes real-time machine-readable cyber threat indicators and defensive measures and facilitates the sharing of that data with other agencies. Another AIS tool “incorporates descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive analytics” to detect personally identifiable information and ensure privacy.

The agency also uses AI to aid its cyber incident reporting processes, to cull cyber threat intelligence feeds and to process data received through multiple vulnerability channels.

Under Einstein’s watch at CISA, the cyber agency has released an AI roadmap, piloted AI-enabled vulnerability detection as called out in the White House’s AI executive order, and led a tabletop AI cybersecurity exercise that convened 50 AI experts from 15 companies and many international cyber defense agencies.

While Einstein’s elevation to CAIO is a first for CISA, its parent agency, the Department of Homeland Security, has been especially active on AI. In February, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and CAIO Eric Hysen, who also serves as chief information officer, announced the creation of the agency’s AI Corps. Led by Michael Boyce, DHS’s AI Corps will bring 50 experts into the fold to help the agency utilize the technology in support of overarching homeland security missions.

Hysen said in a statement that Einstein would bring “profound knowledge and experience of AI technology” to the new role.

“The incredible opportunities that artificial intelligence present are undeniable, but ensuring that these opportunities are developed in a safe, secure and trustworthy way are crucial to the Department of Homeland Security’s mission and to the broader AI efforts in our nation,” he said. “I look forward to continuing to work with Lisa to advance our common goal of safe, secure and resilient AI.”

