DHS announces first members of its AI Corps



The Department of Homeland Security has announced the first members of its AI Corps, a group of technology experts hired as part of an agency hiring sprint.

The inaugural 10 members come from backgrounds in artificial intelligence, product management, cybersecurity, analytics and software engineering, according to the announcement from DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Chief AI Officer Eric Hysen.

AI Corps members include alums from Google, the U.S. Digital Service, the U.S. Naval Observatory, PricewaterhouseCoopers, the National Center for Education Statistics and the Office of the Secretary of Defense, among other public and private sector organizations.

“Our Department is at the forefront of the federal government in harnessing AI’s potential to achieve the mission,” Mayorkas said in a statement. “To advance our leadership, we have been recruiting AI talent from around the country, drawing skilled professionals to public service.”

Earlier this year, DHS announced that Michael Boyce would serve as the director of the AI Corps. The agency ultimately hopes to bring in 50 people as part of the initiative, and the White House has previously said that it wants to hire 500 AI experts throughout the federal government.

The news comes as the federal government hopes to boost recruitment of AI-focused workers, a goal spurred by the president’s executive order on the technology last year.