DHS announces new partnership to build fentanyl detection tools

The Department of Homeland Security revealed Thursday a new partnership with the Pacific Northwest National Laboratory to develop technology to detect fentanyl. The $2.8 million award, which was offered by DHS’s Science and Technology Directorate, is expected to last three years.

The collaboration with the Department of Energy’s PNNL — news that was shared first with FedScoop — will build on prior DHS work with the Department of the Interior focused on developing drug detection technology at the ports of entry, as well as Customs and Border Protection machine-learning systems designed to detect drugs coming through mail facilities.

As part of this latest work, staff at PNNL will design tools for detecting fentanyl vapors and particles, which will “support rapid screening of suspected fentanyl- containing samples, parcels, cargo containers and other conveyances,” DHS said in a statement.

The announcement comes as the country continues to struggle with the importation of fentanyl and overdoses triggered by the drug. The work will involve CBPs Laboratories and Scientific Services, which is currently charged with analyzing unknown substances.

“Innovation needs to keep pace with the fentanyl threat,” said Dave Fluty, assistant

commissioner for CBP’s Laboratories and Scientific Services. “As these [transnational criminal organizations] attempt new ways to circumvent our efforts and smuggle fentanyl into the U.S., this collaborative technology can be an innovative means for frontline officers to intercept dangerous narcotics at our borders.”