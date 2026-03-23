FAA seeks input on drone integration at airports

The Federal Aviation Administration is collecting information about the evolving operational and infrastructure needs of airports given the increasing integration of unmanned aircraft systems.

The FAA aims to catalog and inventory best practices for airport design standards and standalone facilities, called droneports, as part of the request for comment published in the Federal Register on Monday. The Department of Transportation component wants to interview representatives from equipment manufacturers, unmanned aircraft system vendors, the military and other stakeholders.

After the comment period closes next month, the FAA will use responses to inform a report that will then shape operational evaluations and standard-setting tied to the integration of drones.

The information-gathering effort comes amid a heightened focus on drone and counter-drone technologies.

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The FAA laid out plans to create an office overseeing the integration of drones and other advanced aviation technologies as part of its broader organizational overhaul beginning in January. Just days later, the FAA reopened a request for information centered around the handling of UAS and proposed policies for location-tracking, data-sharing and detection technologies.

The spotlight on drones extends beyond DOT.

The Department of Homeland Security launched an office focused on UAS in January with the goal of rapidly procuring and deploying the technology. The Federal Emergency Management Agency awarded millions of dollars in grants for building out counter-drone capabilities to states hosting FIFA World Cup 2026 festivities. Some host cities have said the grants have yet to come, presenting problems for planning and preparation.

“One of the greatest security risks facing our nation today is the malicious use of unmanned aircraft systems, or drones,” House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., said during a February hearing. “The prospect of weaponized drones being used to attack mass gatherings in open air stadiums is a scenario that keeps policymakers and law enforcement professionals up at night.”

The Defense Department, alongside DHS, FAA and the Justice Department, issued a warning to drone operators last week. The federal partners said there is a “zero-tolerance policy” for illegal drone operations and highlighted penalties for noncompliance, including fines of upwards of $100,000, criminal charges and incarceration.

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The FAA and the Defense Department’s counter-drone task force have been testing out tools this month that could be used to potentially neutralize UAS-related threats. While the interagency effort appears to be a step in the right direction, coordination between DOT and DOD has been less than seamless.

Lawmakers criticized federal agencies after a pair of incidents last month resulted in confusion and temporary restrictions of airspace, DefenseScoop previously reported.

“The federal interagency coordination process for counter-drone activities is clearly broken,” Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., ranking member of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, said in a letter to officials at DHS, DOD, FAA and DOT. “Both incidents highlight fundamental coordination and communication failings that resulted in unnecessary risks to the national airspace system.”