DOT reopens drone-related RFI amid plans for new FAA office

The Department of Transportation is reopening a request for information that centered around the Federal Aviation Administration’s handling of unmanned aircraft systems. In this extended, two-week comment period, the FAA is seeking additional insights on aircraft location-tracking devices, detection technologies and safety standards as it looks to finalize the drone-related rules.

The FAA has already received around 3,100 comments and hosted two listening sessions with relevant stakeholders, according to the extension announcement scheduled to be published Wednesday on the Federal Register. Still, the FAA wants to “ensure that it fully understands” comments surrounding its proposed policies for location-tracking, data-sharing and detection technologies.

The initial inquiry was set in motion by President Donald Trump’s June executive order, called “Unleashing American Drone Dominance.” The president directed the FAA to publish a final rule that would enable drone-based Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations for commercial and public safety purposes within 240 days, which would be Feb. 1.

The original RFI had a broader scope and concluded in October despite receiving two requests for an extension. Meeting the Feb. 1 deadline contributed to the decision, according to the FAA, which explained its extension denial in a notice posted to the Federal Register in September.

“While FAA and TSA recognize the importance of the proposed rule, the agencies find the 60-day comment period provides ample opportunity for commenters to submit complete and thoughtful comments,” the DOT and Department of Homeland Security divisions said in the notice.

The FAA now going back on its decision comes just days after Administrator Bryan Bedford and DOT Secretary Sean Duffy unveiled plans to overhaul its organizational structure. As part of the reorganization, the FAA expects to launch a new office dedicated to drones and other advanced aviation technologies.

Drones have also found revitalized focus across agencies as America’s 250th celebration and the FIFA World Cup 2026 grow closer.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded $250 million in counter-drone funding across 11 hosting states and Washington, D.C. To support drone-related efforts, DHS launched an office focused on unmanned aircraft systems that will oversee strategic investments. The department is working to ease procurement of these technologies for Customs and Border Protection and Immigration and Customs Enforcement via industry partners as well.

The Department of Defense is all in, too. The Army is working to manufacture 10,000 drones per month, starting this year. The Marine Corps is aiming to procure 10,000 drones in 2026.