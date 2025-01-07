Advertisement
DHS requests information on first responder technology

Responses are due in March.

By

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking information about technology that could potentially assist first responders, according to a new procurement posting

The program is part of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders (SAVER) program and will work with the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory, a federal resource that focuses on law enforcement and fire emergency response tech, as well as systems that can assist in radiological and nuclear threats. 

As part of the effort, DHS is seeking information on a range of technologies, including first responder drones, AI-based systems for weapons detections, and unmanned vehicles that can perform underwater. The agency is also interested in ballistic helmets and radiation detectors, as well as cooling vests and 3D mapping. 

Through the SAVER program, the NUSTL assembles information that can guide DHS technology purchases. These can range from augmented reality tools to maritime surveillance technologies. The effort is also charged with assessing and validating technology, with the overall goal of cost-cutting. The program itself does not include direct purchase of equipment on behalf of DHS components.

Companies are expected to respond to the request for information by March 9. 

Rebecca Heilweil

Written by Rebecca Heilweil

Rebecca Heilweil is an investigative reporter for FedScoop. She writes about the intersection of government, tech policy, and emerging technologies. Previously she was a reporter at Vox's tech site, Recode. She’s also written for Slate, Wired, the Wall Street Journal, and other publications. You can reach her at rebecca.heilweil@fedscoop.com. Message her if you’d like to chat on Signal.
