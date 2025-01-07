DHS requests information on first responder technology

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking information about technology that could potentially assist first responders, according to a new procurement posting.

The program is part of the DHS Science and Technology Directorate’s System Assessment and Validation for Emergency Responders (SAVER) program and will work with the National Urban Security Technology Laboratory, a federal resource that focuses on law enforcement and fire emergency response tech, as well as systems that can assist in radiological and nuclear threats.

As part of the effort, DHS is seeking information on a range of technologies, including first responder drones, AI-based systems for weapons detections, and unmanned vehicles that can perform underwater. The agency is also interested in ballistic helmets and radiation detectors, as well as cooling vests and 3D mapping.

Through the SAVER program, the NUSTL assembles information that can guide DHS technology purchases. These can range from augmented reality tools to maritime surveillance technologies. The effort is also charged with assessing and validating technology, with the overall goal of cost-cutting. The program itself does not include direct purchase of equipment on behalf of DHS components.

Advertisement

Companies are expected to respond to the request for information by March 9.