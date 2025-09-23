Emerging tech, energy, space among Trump administration R&D priorities

The Trump White House issued its research and development budget priorities for fiscal year 2027 in a Tuesday memo, reemphasizing many of the administration’s previously stated focus areas, such as artificial intelligence, quantum, energy “dominance,” advanced military capabilities, and going to Mars.

Organized into five overarching priorities and subcomponents, the list came in the form of a joint memo to agency heads from the Office of Management and Budget and Office of Science and Technology Policy. That document also included several additional “priority crosscutting actions,” such as building the science and tech workforce pipeline and implementing President Donald Trump’s initiative for so-called “Gold Standard Science.”

While the document called the country’s science and technology engine the “greatest in the world,” it also said federal investments have been “unfocused” for years and were “weighted down by woke ideology and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.” That has been a frequent refrain from the Trump administration despite findings that diversity is a strength for research and business.

Moreover, the memo comes as the Trump administration’s relationship with the research and scientific community is strained. The administration’s actions to cancel federal grants, terminate workers and eliminate certain functions at agencies has received backlash from scientists and federal workers overseeing scientific investments, public health, and the environment. Most recently, the administration’s push to discourage pregnant women from taking Tylenol for fear it may cause autism in children is being met with strong condemnation from scientists who say those claims lack evidence.

Advertisement

The five priorities are: