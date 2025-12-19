Trump’s chief technology officer Ethan Klein confirmed by Senate

Nuclear engineer Ethan Klein was confirmed to be the U.S. chief technology officer by the Senate in a Thursday night vote, making him the first to serve in the role since 2021.

The confirmation vote came as part of a batch of nominations. Those nominees were confirmed along party lines, 53-43, with support from only Republicans and four Democrats not voting. In addition to CTO, Klein will serve as associate director of the Office of Science and Technology Policy.

In a statement Thursday night, the White House celebrated Klein’s confirmation and said he would “lead and coordinate national policy efforts to advance American leadership across critical and emerging technologies, including AI, quantum, nuclear energy, and biotechnology.”

While there were principal deputy CTOs during the Biden administration, there was never a permanent official in the chief technologist role. The last person to serve as CTO was Michael Kratsios during the first Trump administration. Kratsios is now director of OSTP.

Klein will be just the fifth person to serve in the role, as the job was created under President Barack Obama in 2009.

Klein’s approval comes after a fairly lengthy confirmation process. He was initially nominated in March, had his hearing before the Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation in September, and eventually advanced out of the committee in November.

Prior to his role in the current administration, Klein was an emerging technology policy adviser in President Donald Trump’s first term. He has also worked in both venture capital and financial advising “to help grow aerospace and defense companies and deep-tech startups,” per the White House announcement.

Klein has a Ph.D. in nuclear science and engineering as well as bachelor’s degrees in chemistry and physics from MIT. He also earned a master of business administration from Stanford, the White House said.

In a statement included in the release, Kratsios praised Klein’s experience.

“I’ve worked with Dr. Ethan Klein for nearly a decade and seen firsthand his expertise as a policymaker and technologist,” Kratsios said. “He brings unparalleled experience, thoughtful leadership, and results-driven energy to the role of U.S. CTO.”

The White House also shared praise for Klein from industry associations and technology advocates, including the Consumer Technology Association and CTIA, which represents wireless technology companies.

Scott Corley, executive director of the Task Force on American Innovation, for example, said Klein is “acutely aware” of competitors like China increasing investment in science and technology. Task Force on American Innovation labels itself as a nonpartisan group of companies, business associations, and research universities.

“Dr. Klein’s experience in both government and research has given him a clear-eyed appreciation of the strategic competition we face and the imperative to sustain and expand our nation’s commitment to fundamental research, lest we cede leadership in ﬁelds that will deﬁne the future,” Corley said.